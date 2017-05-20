ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Master Bubba is the perfect strain for those looking for true indica effects. Bred from Master Kush and Bubba Kush, it’s popular for the treatment of pain, stress and insomnia thanks to the strong body sedation it provides. Master Bubba plants flower at 8 to 9 weeks with smaller, dense buds that can have a fruity, musky aroma. Kush earthiness is the main note in its smooth flavor. This strain can be very potent, making it best in the evening or as a nightcap.

Effects

Relaxed 58%
Sleepy 52%
Euphoric 46%
Happy 43%
Hungry 37%
Stress 48%
Pain 47%
Insomnia 40%
Anxiety 35%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 28%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 3%
Headache 2%

Reviews

113

Lineage

First strain parent
Master Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Master Bubba

