Indica

4.3 66 reviews

Mazar Kush

Mazar Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Afghani and Mazar I Sharif, two age-old indica strains originating from the Afghanistan-Pakistan region. This strain delivers powerfully relaxing effects to both body and mind, making it a good choice for late night use or for after-work unwinding.

Effects

38 people reported 215 effects
Relaxed 60%
Happy 34%
Sleepy 34%
Euphoric 21%
Uplifted 21%
Pain 36%
Stress 23%
Headaches 18%
Insomnia 18%
Nausea 15%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 15%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 2%

Reviews

66

Photos

Lineage

Mazar I Sharif
Afghani
Mazar Kush

