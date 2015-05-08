Mazar Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Afghani and Mazar I Sharif, two age-old indica strains originating from the Afghanistan-Pakistan region. This strain delivers powerfully relaxing effects to both body and mind, making it a good choice for late night use or for after-work unwinding.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
66
Find Mazar Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mazar Kush nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Mazar Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for Mazar Kush nearby.