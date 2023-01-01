stock photo similar to Skywalker Haze
HybridTHC 23%CBD

Skywalker Haze

Skywalker Haze is a sativa dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and Mazar, which was then crossed with a potent Amnesia clone. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Skywalker Haze is a hard-hitting, citrusy, and frosty strain that packs a legendary punch. This strain is known to help patients cope with symptoms of pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Skywalker Haze is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Skywalker Haze effects include feeling happy, energetic, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Skywalker Haze when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and fatigue. Bred by Dutch Passion, Skywalker Haze features flavors like lemon, haze, and spice. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Skywalker Haze typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a potent and flavorful strain that can boost your mood and stimulate your mind, Skywalker Haze might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Skywalker Haze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight