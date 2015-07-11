ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.8 24 reviews

Russian Assassin

aka Russian Assassin OG, Russian Assassin OG Kush

Russian Assassin

Russian Assassin, also known as Russian Assassin OG, is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Skywalker, Lemon OG Kush, and Headband. The resulting buds are large, chunky, and covered in trichomes with dark red pistils throughout. Russian Assassin’s piney fragrance shifts to a minty flavor on exhale and produces a rush of tingly cerebral activity that is felt immediately before giving way to a powerful, relaxing body buzz.

