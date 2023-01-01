Melon Fizz
Melon Fizz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Melonade and Moonbow #75. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Melon Fizz is a rare and exclusive strain from Ember Valley, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Melon Fizz is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Melon Fizz effects include feeling focused, invigorated, and cerebral. Medical marijuana patients often choose Melon Fizz when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, and stress. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Melon Fizz features flavors like chocolate, diesel, and cream. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Melon Fizz typically ranges from $31-$60 per eighth. Melon Fizz is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Melon Fizz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
