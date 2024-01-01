stock photo similar to Miami Mango
Hybrid

Miami Mango

Miami Mango is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mango and Sunrise Sherbet. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Miami Mango is a rare and exotic strain that offers a tropical blast of flavor and aroma. It is named after the city of Miami, where it was originally cultivated by Herbal Society. Miami Mango is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Miami Mango effects include feeling relaxed, blissful, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Miami Mango when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Herbal Society, Miami Mango features flavors like mango, citrus, and candy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Miami Mango typically ranges from $30-$40. Miami Mango is a great strain to enjoy in the morning or afternoon, as it can boost your mood and stimulate your appetite. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Miami Mango, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

