Indica

4.5 62 reviews

Money Maker

Money Maker

Money Maker is a blend of three of the finest old school cannabis varieties. Breeder Strain Hunters has mixed the potency and vitality of Master Kush and Hindu Kush in combination with the vigorous growth and sweet flavors of Skunk #1 to form an indica-dominant cross that can be appreciated by cultivators and connoisseurs alike. Its aroma is a sharp mixture of spiced berries and piney kush. Money Maker provides an earthy mix of flavors reminiscent of dried fruits and roasted nuts that produce immediate relaxing effects. A good choice for insomnia or to stimulate your appetite, Money Maker is a strain that many reserve for the end of their day. 

Effects

33 people reported 302 effects
Relaxed 90%
Sleepy 69%
Euphoric 45%
Happy 45%
Hungry 39%
Pain 42%
Stress 42%
Insomnia 39%
Depression 36%
Lack of appetite 36%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 9%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

62

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Hindu Kush
parent
Strain
Money Maker

