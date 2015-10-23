ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.9 47 reviews

Monster OG

aka Monster OG Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 47 reviews

Monster OG

Monster OG from The Green Element is a hybrid strain that crosses a heavy OG indica with an OG Kush and SFV OG hybrid. With a THC profile that can stretch past 26 percent, Monster OG’s effects come on strong to relax muscles, soothe pains, relieve stress, increase the appetite, and promote rest. Stout plants produce tights resin-packed buds that carry a blend of deep, earthy diesel and subtle burnt spice notes.

Effects

Show all

29 people reported 211 effects
Relaxed 65%
Hungry 55%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 44%
Happy 41%
Pain 27%
Anxiety 27%
Depression 24%
Stress 24%
Fatigue 17%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 10%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 6%

Reviews

47

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
SFV OG
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Monster OG

