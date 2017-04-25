ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 74 reviews

Night Nurse

aka Nurse Night

Night Nurse

Night Nurse is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain from Reeferman Seeds that combines genetics from BC Hash Plant, Harmony, and Fire OG. It’s commonly used to fight anxiety, stress, insomnia and chronic pain. Are you having trouble sleeping? This strain provides a polite balance of relaxing cerebral and body effects, making this the perfect nighttime sleeping aid.

48 people reported 374 effects
Relaxed 77%
Sleepy 62%
Happy 41%
Euphoric 31%
Hungry 22%
Insomnia 41%
Pain 41%
Stress 35%
Anxiety 25%
Depression 18%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 2%
Paranoid 2%

Lineage

First strain parent
Harmony
parent
Second strain parent
Hash Plant
parent
Strain
Night Nurse

