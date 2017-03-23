ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.5 56 reviews

Northern Berry

aka Blue Lights, Blueberry Lights, Blue Northern Lights, Blueberry Northern Lights

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 56 reviews

Northern Berry

Meet Northern Berry (or Northernberry), daughter to the power couple Northern Lights #5 and Blueberry. Her father passes on that signature blueberry aroma underscored by notes of earthy hash. Despite its heavy indica influence, Northern Berry delivers a complex balance of cerebral and body effects best suited for late afternoon or evening consumption. Novices, take caution: Northern Berry is intense experience for both mind and body, and may induce an early night’s sleep when overdone. However, for you patients treating pain and insomnia, these crushingly heavy effects may be just what you need to put symptoms to rest.

Effects

43 people reported 370 effects
Relaxed 74%
Sleepy 58%
Happy 44%
Euphoric 41%
Tingly 27%
Stress 44%
Insomnia 41%
Pain 37%
Inflammation 27%
Anxiety 27%
Dry mouth 39%
Dry eyes 27%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 6%
Paranoid 6%

Reviews

56

Lineage

First strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Northern Berry

