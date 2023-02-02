OG Dragonfly effects are mostly calming.
OG Dragonfly potency is higher THC than average.
OG Dragonfly is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, relaxed, and happy. OG Dragonfly has 16% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, OG Dragonfly, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to OG Dragonfly
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
OG Dragonfly strain effects
OG Dragonfly strain helps with
- 57% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop OG Dragonfly products near you
Similar to OG Dragonfly near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—