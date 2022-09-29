Orange Soda
Orange Soda effects are mostly energizing.
Orange Soda potency is higher THC than average.
Orange Soda is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tangie and Grandma’s Sugar Cookies. Orange Soda is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Orange Soda effects include uplifting, relaxing, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Orange Soda when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Team Elite Genetics, Orange Soda features flavors like orange, citrus, and apricot. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Orange Soda typically ranges from $25-$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Soda, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy Orange Soda weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Orange Soda products near you
Orange Soda sensations
Orange Soda helps with
- 21% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Pain
- 15% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar to Orange Soda near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—