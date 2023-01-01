Orangutan Titties
Orangutan Titties is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grease Monkey and Zkittlez. This strain is a potent and flavorful treat, with a candy-like sweetness and a floral spice. Orangutan Titties is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a strong and balanced experience. Leafly customers tell us Orangutan Titties effects include relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Orangutan Titties when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Orangutan Titties features flavors like sweet, citrus and herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a refreshing and mood-enhancing effect. The average price of Orangutan Titties typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. This strain is perfect for any time of the day, as it can induce a deep relaxation and a blissful mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orangutan Titties, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
