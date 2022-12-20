Peanut Butter Gelato
Peanut Butter Gelato effects are mostly calming.
Peanut Butter Gelato is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, relaxed, and giggly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Peanut Butter Gelato, before let us know! Leave a review.
Peanut Butter Gelato sensations
Peanut Butter Gelato helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 15% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
