Platinum Dosi
Platinum Dosi is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Platinum and Do-Si-Dos. This strain is 25% sativa and 75% indica. Platinum Dosi is a powerful and tasty strain that was bred by In House Genetics and grown by Firelands Scientific, a premium cannabis producer in Ohio. This strain is known for its deep, rich kush terpene profile with creamy undertones. Platinum Dosi is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Platinum Dosi effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Platinum Dosi when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, PTSD, and stress. Platinum Dosi features flavors like mint, vanilla, and gas. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which contributes to its anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects. The average price of Platinum Dosi typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. Platinum Dosi is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available in the market. If you find it, don’t miss the opportunity to try this potent and delicious treat. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Platinum Dosi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
