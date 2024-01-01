stock photo similar to Platinum TK41
Hybrid

Platinum TK41

aka Platinum Gushers

Platinum TK41 is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Platinum OG and TK41. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. With a lineage that includes the potent Platinum OG, Platinum TK4 offers a unique and enjoyable experience for cannabis enthusiasts. Platinum TK41 is known for its high THC content, typically reaching around 25%, making it a suitable choice for experienced cannabis consumers seeking a strong and relaxing high. According to Leafly customers, the effects of Platinum TK41 include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Platinum TK41 to manage symptoms associated with conditions like chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Platinum TK41 features flavors reminiscent of earthy pine and sweet citrus, with a hint of diesel. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. The average price of Platinum TK41 typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram. If you've had the opportunity to experience Platinum TK41, please share your insights by leaving a strain review.

