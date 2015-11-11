ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
A popular cannabis strain in Amsterdam, the buds of Power Kush have an abundance of resin with white and orange hairs. The aroma is likened to a sweet skunk smell with a light touch of strawberry and orange. The effects are both cerebral and physical with a THC content up to 16% and a CBD of 0.18%. Flowering time is 7-8 weeks. 

92 people reported 658 effects
Relaxed 50%
Happy 43%
Euphoric 42%
Sleepy 39%
Uplifted 27%
Stress 41%
Pain 38%
Anxiety 27%
Depression 26%
Insomnia 22%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 11%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 4%

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Power Kush

5 Indica Cannabis Strains for Sativa Fans
5 Indica Cannabis Strains for Sativa Fans

