Indica

4.4 367 reviews

Presidential OG

aka Presidential Kush, Presidential OG Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 19 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 367 reviews

Presidential OG

Presidential OG (also called Presidential Kush) by Royal Queen Seeds is an indica cross of Bubble Gum and OG Kush that will definitely get your attention with its intense citrus and pine smell. As far as taste, it maintains the pine flavor and heads into a more earthy terrain. This strain hits hard and fast with sedative effects that make this a popular choice for those dealing with insomnia or stress

Effects

Show all

263 people reported 1920 effects
Relaxed 73%
Sleepy 51%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 32%
Uplifted 25%
Stress 39%
Pain 35%
Insomnia 34%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

367

Lineage

First strain parent
Bubble Gum
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Presidential OG

