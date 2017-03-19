ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.3 88 reviews

Purple Berry

aka Purple Berry Kush, Granddaddy Blueberry

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 16 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 88 reviews

Purple Berry

Purple Berry is an indica-dominant strain that crosses genetics from Grandaddy Purple and Blueberry. It stays true to its colorful lineage and produces dense green flowers that are streaked with purples and blues, and sometimes pinks and oranges. Purple Berry gives off a sweet smell with just a hint of nuttiness; the taste follows suit with an overwhelmingly blueberry flavor. Though a strain with heavy effects, many consumers report that it is less sedative and allows for some mental alertness while providing a strong body buzz.

Effects

67 people reported 647 effects
Relaxed 74%
Happy 56%
Euphoric 52%
Sleepy 52%
Hungry 41%
Insomnia 52%
Pain 50%
Stress 47%
Anxiety 37%
Depression 34%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 14%
Anxious 8%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

88

Similar strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
Purple Berry

