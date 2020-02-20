ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Cookies
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Purple Cookies
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4 1 reviews

Purple Cookies

Purple Cookies

There are numerous strains that go by the name Purple Cookies. Most of them cross GSC with a classic Purp strain, but the best-known version crosses Cookies and Granddaddy Purple. It has a creamy cookie flavor in addition to a sweet grape influence from GDP, making this a mouth-watering strain. Consumers can expect a level-headed, sedative experience that will calm your mind and body.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

write a review

Find Purple Cookies nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Cookies nearby.

Products with Purple Cookies

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Cookies nearby.

Most popular in