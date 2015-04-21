ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Purple Monkey Balls
Indica

4.4 101 reviews

Purple Monkey Balls

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 101 reviews

Purple Monkey Balls

The genetic heritage of Purple Monkey Balls is somewhat murky. What we do know is that it is an indica-dominant mix of a Northern Californian purple strain -- some claim Mendo Purps, others Granddaddy Purple -- and an indica from Afghanistan, believed to be Deep Chunk. The bulbous purple buds produces a fruity grape aroma that gives way to sweet flavors of pine and berry. The sedating indica effects produce deep relaxation great for chronic pain, but best saved for the end of the day if you need to remain productive.

Effects

73 people reported 518 effects
Relaxed 69%
Happy 49%
Euphoric 43%
Sleepy 34%
Uplifted 32%
Stress 32%
Pain 27%
Insomnia 21%
Depression 19%
Lack of appetite 19%
Dry mouth 30%
Paranoid 20%
Anxious 19%
Dry eyes 8%
Headache 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

101

Lineage

First strain parent
Mendocino Purps
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Purple Monkey Balls

