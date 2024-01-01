Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 2%CBD

Purple Punch OG

Purple Punch OG is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Sweet Seeds from a genetic cross of Purple Punch x Star Killer. This is a stocky but sturdy plant that expresses the pretty purple buds of its GDP heritage that ooze with resin. Purple Punch OG offers the spicy forest aroma of OK Kush mixed with lemon and a slight sweetness. Consumers and medical patients looking for relaxation and pain relief may enjoy Purple Punch OG. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Punch OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

