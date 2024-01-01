stock photo similar to Pyromancy
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Pyromancy

Pyromancy is an indica dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fire OG and Magik. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Pyromancy is a myrcene-rich strain with mouthwatering mango and grape flavors and profound relaxing effects. This strain is known to help patients cope with symptoms of pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Pyromancy is 21.26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pyromancy effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pyromancy when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and insomnia. Bred by RYTHM, Pyromancy features flavors like mango, grape, and fuel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Pyromancy typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a potent and flavorful strain that can make you feel like you’re stuck in a blissful state, Pyromancy might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pyromancy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Pyromancy

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Pyromancy products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Pyromancy near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.