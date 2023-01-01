stock photo similar to Queso
HybridTHC 17.5%CBD

Queso

Queso is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pure Michigan and UK Cheese. This strain is 60% indica and 40% sativa, offering a well-rounded combination of both relaxation and mental uplift. Queso is recognized for its moderate THC content, typically ranging from 15% to 20%. This makes it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Queso effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. This strain is often associated with inducing a sense of contentment and a gentle mood lift, making it a good choice for unwinding after a long day. Medical marijuana patients frequently choose Queso to address symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its indica-dominant genetics provide therapeutic relief without excessive sedation. Bred by 3rd Coast Genetics, Queso features flavors characterized by a blend of sweet, cheesy, and earthy notes, creating a unique and savory profile. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing effects and pungent aroma.The average price of Queso typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it an affordable option for those seeking a balanced and enjoyable cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Queso, please consider sharing your experience by leaving a strain review.

