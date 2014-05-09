ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Red Cherry Berry
Hybrid

4.1 35 reviews

Red Cherry Berry

aka Red Berry Cherry

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Red Cherry Berry

Red Cherry Berry is a 50/50 hybrid developed by Barney’s Farms, who combined the classic sativa Skunk #1 with a California indica. The result is a sweet-smelling strain with pungent notes of flowers and fruit. Red Cherry Berry has the potential to contain moderate amounts of CBD alongside its towering THC content, and the balanced head and body effects of this potent hybrid will put to rest pain, sleeplessness, and stress. Indoors, Red Cherry Berry flowers in 60 to 70 days, but growers cultivating this strain in warm outdoor climates will harvest around the end of September.

Effects

Relaxed 72%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 40%
Uplifted 31%
Focused 27%
Stress 36%
Depression 27%
Headaches 18%
Pain 13%
Insomnia 9%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%

Reviews 35

35

Similar strains

Lineage

First strain parent
North American Indica
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Red Cherry Berry

Most popular in