HybridTHC 28%CBD

Red Pop Runtz

Red Pop Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Red Pop and Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Red Pop Runtz is a stony strain with a soda pop sweetness. This strain is known to help patients cope with symptoms of pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Red Pop Runtz is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Red Pop Runtz effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Red Pop Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Red Pop Runtz features flavors like grapefruit, strawberry, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Red Pop Runtz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a potent and flavorful strain that can boost your mood and calm your body, Red Pop Runtz might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Red Pop Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight