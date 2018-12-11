ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Rocket Fuel
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Rocket Fuel
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.5 60 reviews

Rocket Fuel

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 60 reviews

Rocket Fuel

Rocket Fuel is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Jet Fuel OG and Face Off OG Bx1. It maintains a pungent, fuel-packed flavor profile, expressing notes of diesel and spice. With euphoric but relaxed effects that lift the mood while calming the body, Rocket Fuel may help alleviate pain, stress, and depression. 

Effects

Show all

43 people reported 198 effects
Euphoric 34%
Happy 34%
Relaxed 34%
Uplifted 30%
Focused 27%
Stress 25%
Anxiety 23%
Depression 16%
Pain 13%
Muscle spasms 11%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 2%
Headache 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

60

Show all

Avatar for Joedog189
Member since 2018
Very quick cerebral high. It really sets in right behind the eyes and sinuses. Taste is a bit harsh but the focus it brings is unreal. If you have a task that needs singular concentration this is the strain for you.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedUplifted
Avatar for Vahalla22
Member since 2018
This is a wonderful strain for pain relief, relaxation and intestinal discomfort. This feels like a heavy indica, but it's later in day and cold as heck outside, so it may perhaps feel heavier than it is because of the time of day it is smoked. Nonetheless, it feels like I've been put into a capsule...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Austin_Nova
Member since 2018
Relaxing and stress relieving. Very nice and euphoric.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappySleepy
Avatar for Tonychase
Member since 2019
Can’t go wrong no matter wat the problem!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Wuavo
Member since 2018
Great combo, heavy hitting and high THC, what’s not to like?
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Rocket Fuel nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Rocket Fuel nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Face Off OG
parent
Second strain parent
Jet Fuel
parent
Strain
Rocket Fuel

Products with Rocket Fuel

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Rocket Fuel nearby.

Most popular in