Super Petrol
Super Petrol is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Rocket Fuel. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Super Petrol is a strain that produces a gassy and spicy flavor and aroma, with hints of diesel and cheese. Super Petrol is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Super Petrol effects include feeling relaxed, hungry, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Super Petrol when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and insomnia. Bred by Moscaseeds, Super Petrol features flavors like diesel, cheese, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which contributes to the anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties of the strain. The average price of Super Petrol typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Super Petrol is a potent strain that can deliver a balanced high that stimulates the mind and soothes the body. Super Petrol is best enjoyed in the afternoon or evening, as it can enhance mood and appetite. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Super Petrol, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
