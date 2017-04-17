ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Rockstar Kush
Indica

4.2 87 reviews

Rockstar Kush

aka BC Rockstar

Rockstar Kush

Rockstar Kush, also known as BC Rockstar, is a popular strain in British Columbia renowned for its excellent medical qualities. This hybrid of Rockstar and Bubba Kush emits a heavy odor of skunk and piney Kush. Rockstar Kush, a heavy indica, helps patients overcome aches, pains, and anxieties with its relaxing effects that also stimulate a reduced appetite.

Effects

Relaxed 98%
Happy 64%
Sleepy 54%
Hungry 52%
Euphoric 33%
Stress 38%
Insomnia 32%
Depression 27%
Lack of appetite 27%
Pain 27%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 5%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews 87

87

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Rockstar
parent
Second strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Rockstar Kush
Strain child
Dank Schrader
child

