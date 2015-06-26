- Herbal
- Citrus
- Peppery
Rollex OG Kush, bred by Devil’s Harvest Seeds, is an indica-dominant hybrid of White Fire OG and Kuchi. The combination creates a complex flavor profile that mixes the skunky, pine flavors of OG Kush with sharp cheesy undertones. The effects from Rollex OG Kush start with an uplifting burst of cerebral energy that borders on psychedelic, eventually leveling off into a relaxing body buzz that creeps up slowly and disbands stress and muscle tension.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
62
Find Rollex OG Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Rollex OG Kush nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Rollex OG Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for Rollex OG Kush nearby.