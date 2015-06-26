ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Rollex OG Kush
Indica

4.6 62 reviews

Rollex OG Kush

Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Rollex OG Kush
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Rollex OG Kush, bred by Devil’s Harvest Seeds, is an indica-dominant hybrid of White Fire OG and Kuchi. The combination creates a complex flavor profile that mixes the skunky, pine flavors of OG Kush with sharp cheesy undertones. The effects from Rollex OG Kush start with an uplifting burst of cerebral energy that borders on psychedelic, eventually leveling off into a relaxing body buzz that creeps up slowly and disbands stress and muscle tension. 

36 people reported 242 effects
Relaxed 72%
Happy 55%
Hungry 38%
Uplifted 38%
Euphoric 33%
Stress 30%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 22%
Pain 19%
Anxiety 19%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 5%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 2%

Reviews

62

Lineage

First strain parent
Kuchi
parent
Second strain parent
White Fire OG
parent
Strain
Rollex OG Kush

New Strains Alert: Rollex OG, Sinai, Puna Budder, Orange Hill Special, and More
Most popular in