Sativa

4.8 53 reviews

Seattle Cough

aka Dutch Cough

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 53 reviews

Seattle Cough

Seattle Cough is a potent, sativa-dominant hybrid grown by Dutch Brothers in Washington. Its legend takes root from a clone of Dutch Cough, a sativa-led cross of Northern Lights #5 and Haze #2. In 1991, a small network of American growers, with ties to the original breeders, obtained a Dutch Cough clone from the prized mother plant in Amsterdam. As the plant migrated to North America the growers kept the Cough surname, interchanging the region or city it represented. Starting with Colorado Cough, the genetics spread northwest to include Seattle Cough as well as Canadian Cough.

Seattle Cough (no relation to Strawberry Cough) carries a pungent mix of pine and citrus flavors. The aroma of fresh grapefruit serves as a precursor to the uplifting sativa effects, sparking creativity and dreamy euphoria. Medical patients appreciate Seattle Cough’s ability to curb stress and depression while fighting fatigue and nausea.

 

Effects

31 people reported 237 effects
Creative 77%
Happy 70%
Energetic 58%
Uplifted 58%
Relaxed 51%
Depression 35%
Anxiety 25%
Fatigue 19%
Inflammation 16%
Stress 16%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

53

Photos

Lineage

Northern Lights #5
Haze
Seattle Cough

