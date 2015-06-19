ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 55 reviews

Secret Recipe

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 55 reviews

Secret Recipe

Secret Recipe is exactly as the name implies, a secret recipe of genetics closely guarded by breeder Connoisseur Genetics. However, after realizing the importance for medical patients to better understand their medicine they released the genetic details in a popular grower’s forum. The father is attributed to a Chemdawg backcross, while the mother is a mix of Abusive OG and Diesel genetics. The result is an exotic mix of sweet, sour, and fruity flavors. This hybrid is known to reward growers with massive yields and heavy resin production.

Effects

Show all

34 people reported 264 effects
Happy 58%
Relaxed 58%
Euphoric 52%
Creative 44%
Giggly 32%
Stress 35%
Depression 26%
Pain 23%
Anxiety 23%
Headaches 17%
Anxious 17%
Dry mouth 14%
Paranoid 11%
Dry eyes 5%
Dizzy 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

55

write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Secret Recipe

Lineage

First strain parent
Abusive OG
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
Secret Recipe
Strain child
Mean Misty
child

Show all

