4.2 6 reviews

Mean Misty is a fruity hybrid with quality mental and physical effects. Brought to life through the genetic cross of Secret Recipe and Blue Dream, Mean Misty emanates a strong berry aroma with earthy elements that speak to its OG heritage. This strain sits firmly between physical and mental effects, gaining an effervescent head rush from the Sour Diesel (in Secret Recipe) and the Haze (in Blue Dream) while garnering the mid-level relaxation of Abusive OG (in Secret Recipe) and Blueberry (in Blue Dream). 

Avatar for skullerymaid
Member since 2014
Mean Misty isn't mean at all... she's the vanilla latte of weed. She comes on warm and strong with a sativa-leaning uplifting, clear headed high and light body tingling. The come down is deeply relaxing and euphoric without being foggy, sort of like the feeling after a heavy workout. Honestly, you ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for GnarlyBrownie
Member since 2015
Super giggly and very focused. Started reading a chapter of a book and dived right into a hike rabbit hole theory. Was thoroughly focused throughout my high and when coming down felt a nice mellow headiness as oppose or most sativas which for me leave me very tired. Also very good strain for anxiet...
EnergeticFocusedRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for kittykeey
Member since 2016
GigglyRelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for mwilson8
Member since 2017
There was no paranoia. Felt very clean headed. Silly. Euphoric. Functional feeling.
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedTalkative
Lineage

First strain parent
Secret Recipe
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Mean Misty

