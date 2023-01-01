stock photo similar to Slow N Sweet
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Slow N Sweet

aka Slow And Sweet

Slow N Sweet is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Sundae Driver. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Slow N Sweet has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Grow West in Maryland. Slow N Sweet is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Slow N Sweet effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Slow N Sweet when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Slow N Sweet features flavors like sweet, creamy chocolate, sugary fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Slow N Sweet typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Slow N Sweet is a deliciously purple strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with fruity flavor. This strain is great for unwinding at the end of the day, or enjoying a cozy night in with some snacks and a movie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Slow N Sweet, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

