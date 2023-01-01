Snackz
Snackz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between London Pound Cake and Wedding Cake x Greasy Runtz. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica, offering a delightful combination of effects and flavors. Snackz is known for its unique and tantalizing flavor profile that resembles a sweet and minty dessert. With a THC content of approximately 20%, this strain is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a balanced high with a touch of euphoria and relaxation. Leafly customers report that Snackz's effects include feeling uplifted, relaxed, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Snackz when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Dying Breed Seeds, Snackz features flavors like mint, chocolate, and cream, creating a delectable experience for the palate. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its soothing and calming properties. The average price of Snackz typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, making it an affordable and appealing option for cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the pleasure of smoking, dabbing, or consuming Snackz, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can help others discover the delightful qualities of this unique strain.
