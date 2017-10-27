ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Stardawg 91
Stardawg 91

Stardawg 91

Stardawg 91 by Deschutes Growery is an indica-dominant combination of incredibly potent genetics. This common-sense cross of Stardawg and Chemdog 91 is a pungent mashup of chemical aromas and powerful physical effects. It expresses aromatic notes of grease and fuel that speak to a varied terpene profile of beta-caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene. While this strain floats around 20% THC, mind your dosage; Chemdawg genetics are famous for their potency, and this strain has a long lineage of Chemdawg descendants. 

Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog 91
parent
Second strain parent
Stardawg
parent
Strain
Stardawg 91

