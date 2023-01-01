stock photo similar to Sugar Puss
Hybrid

Sugar Puss

Sugar Puss is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cheetah Piss and Bakers Dozen. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sugar Puss has a complex and intriguing aroma that combines a strong citrus tone with hints of garlic, cheese, and melon. Sugar Puss is unknown% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle its potent effects. Leafly customers tell us Sugar Puss effects include feeling uplifting, giggly, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sugar Puss when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Sugar Puss features flavors like sweet, pine, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which may contribute to its relaxing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Sugar Puss typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Sugar Puss is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sugar Puss, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.com.



