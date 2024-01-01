stock photo similar to Sugar Tarts
Hybrid

Sugar Tarts

Sugar Tarts is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Grape Pie. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Known for its delightful sweetness and vibrant colors, Sugar Tarts typically contains 18-22% THC, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric when using this strain. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sugar Tarts for stress, depression, and chronic pain management. Bred by Liberty Reach, Sugar Tarts features flavors like sweet berry, grape, and a hint of earthiness. The dominant terpene of this strain is Caryophyllene. The average price of Sugar Tarts typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. Share your experience with Sugar Tarts by leaving a strain review.

