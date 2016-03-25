ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.7 51 reviews

Super Sour OG

aka Super Sour OG Kush

Citrus
Herbal
Peppery

CalmingEnergizing

  • Citrus
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

Super Sour OG comes from the Emerald Triangle and combines well-known strains Blueberry, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush with Lost Coast OG to excellent effect. With tight internodal spacing and minimal fan leaves, Super Sour OG offers fantastic yields of frosty, uniform colas. The smell and flavor are very sour with a hint of berry, and Super Sour OG offers a euphoric, uplifting buzz that settles into a relaxed sense of well-being.

Effects

31 people reported 243 effects
Happy 70%
Relaxed 58%
Euphoric 45%
Uplifted 41%
Giggly 38%
Stress 32%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 25%
Pain 22%
Inflammation 19%
Dry eyes 16%
Dry mouth 16%

51

Similar strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Lost Coast OG
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
