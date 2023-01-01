stock photo similar to Swamp Gas
Swamp Gas is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Triangle Kush and SFV OG BX. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Swamp Gas is a gassy and piney strain that can cause a body high, relaxation, hunger, and sleepiness. It flowers in 63-70 days. Swamp Gas is 22.18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Swamp Gas effects include feeling focused, happy, and calm. Medical marijuana patients often choose Swamp Gas when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Cresco Labs, Swamp Gas features flavors like citrus, clove, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which gives it a fruity and floral aroma. The average price of Swamp Gas typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Swamp Gas has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in white trichomes and orange hairs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Swamp Gas, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

