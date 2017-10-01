ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.3 24 reviews

Sweet Baby Jane

Sweet Baby Jane

Sweet Baby Jane by Vashon Island Organics for Cresco Labs is an indica-dominant strain of the highest caliber. Known for its creeping sedative body buzz, this strain glues consumers to their seats, infusing the limbs with deep relaxation that slowly teeters toward sleep. Enjoy Sweet Baby Jane’s citrusy terpene profile and potent stress relieving effects in the evening. This Afgooey and Old Island Indica cross can also help relieve anxiety, minor pain, appetite loss, insomnia, and nausea while leading the consumer toward rest.  

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghooey
parent
Strain
Sweet Baby Jane

