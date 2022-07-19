Buy Tom Ford weed near you
Tom Ford effects are mostly calming.
Tom Ford potency is higher THC than average.
Also called Tom Ford Pink Kush, TFPK, and Pink Death, Tom Ford is a popular Canadian indica strain made by crossing Pink Kush with Death Bubba. Like its parent, Tom Ford can exhibit green buds with tinges of pink. The effects of this strain are believed to be joyful, sedating, and munchie-inducing. Reviewers on Leafly were left speechless—Tom Ford has a reputation for hitting hard and fast. Tom Ford is believed to test at 23% THC. The dominant terpene is myrcene, with an earthy and woodsy flavor profile. Medical marijuana patients say this strain helps with pain, anxiety, and insomnia. The original breeder of Tom Ford is unknown, but the strain originated in British Columbia.
