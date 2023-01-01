stock photo similar to Trap Queen
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Trap Queen

Trap Queen is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush and Strawberry Cough. Trap Queen is 15-20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Trap Queen effects include euphoria, relaxation, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose strain name when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by unknown breeders, Trap Queen features flavors like strawberry, pineapple and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Trap Queen typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Trap Queen, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



