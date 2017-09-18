ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
One cheese, two cheese, Old Cheese crossed with Blue Cheese! Triple Cheese, by world-renowned breeder Barney’s Farm, brings classic Cheese genetics together with a sweet Cheese hybrid. This odoriferous union combines the earthy, cave-aged funk of Old Cheese and the sweet and savory bouquet of Blue Cheese, creating a one-of-a-kind terpene profile. Known to consistently reach 22% THC or higher, this manageable plant offers Cheese lovers new levels of complexity while preserving enjoyable effects.   

Effects

Show all

25 people reported 234 effects
Relaxed 108%
Euphoric 92%
Happy 64%
Sleepy 44%
Uplifted 36%
Pain 44%
Stress 40%
Depression 24%
Lack of appetite 24%
Anxiety 24%
Dry eyes 28%
Dry mouth 12%
Headache 8%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%

Reviews

35

Lineage

First strain parent
Cheese
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Cheese
parent
Strain
Triple Cheese

