stock photo similar to Tsunami
HybridTHC 19%CBD 0%

Tsunami

Tsunami is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Northern Lights and Afghani. This strain is a strong and pungent hybrid that has a herbal and earthy aroma with notes of citrus and pine. Tsunami is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tsunami effects include relaxed, sleepy, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tsunami when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Green Relief, Tsunami features flavors like earthy, diesel, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Tsunami typically ranges from $30-$35 for 3.5 grams. This strain is a heavy and relaxing hybrid that can help you feel calm and sleepy while easing your pain and anxiety. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tsunami, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Buy strains with similar effects to Tsunami

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Tsunami strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Hungry

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Focused

Tsunami strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Insomnia
    50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Lack of appetite
    50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Tsunami products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Tsunami near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Tsunami strain reviews2

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.