Unnamed is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain that is a genetic cross between (Blue Dream x Dosido) and Wilson. Unnamed's specific sativa and indica percentages are not readily available, adding to its aura of mystery and uniqueness. Unnamed typically boasts a THC content ranging from 18% to 24%, making it versatile and suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report a wide range of effects, including feelings of relaxation, euphoria, and creativity, making it a versatile strain for various occasions. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Unnamed when seeking relief from symptoms associated with conditions such as chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia. The breeder behind Unnamed is Masonic Smoker. Flavor profiles for Unnamed can vary widely, but users have reported notes of earthiness, citrus, and pine. The dominant terpene of Unnamed can also vary, contributing to its diverse effects and flavors. As for pricing, Unnamed's cost typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it a reasonably priced option for those looking to explore its unique qualities. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Unnamed, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can help others uncover the mysteries and benefits of this intriguing strain.
