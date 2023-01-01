Velvet Roze
Velvet Roze is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Roze and Watermelon Zkittlez. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Velvet Roze is a captivating and balanced strain known for its sweet and fruity flavor profile and its ability to deliver a satisfying experience to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. With a THC content averaging around 20%, Velvet Roze provides a potent and enjoyable high, making it a versatile choice. Leafly customers report that Velvet Roze's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Velvet Roze when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its balanced genetics offer both physical and mental relief. Bred by Dying Breed Seeds, Velvet Roze features flavors like sweet berries, tropical fruit, and a hint of earthiness. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Velvet Roze typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, reflecting its potency and quality. Velvet Roze is a strain that combines delightful flavors with a satisfying high, making it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the pleasure of trying Velvet Roze, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.
