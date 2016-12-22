Versace is a clear-headed sativa-dominant hybrid created by crossing Sour Diesel, OG Kush, and Granddaddy Purple. This trio of trichome-rich strains is combined to offer an array of effects that work off each other. Sour Diesel’s heady buzz acts a catalyst, adding a stimulating alertness to the luscious body effects and pleasant euphoria native to Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush, respectively. Enjoy this pungent flower to help curb depression and fatigue while elevating mood and muting mild physical pain.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
30
Find Versace nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Versace nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Versace
Hang tight. We're looking for Versace nearby.