ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Versace
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Versace

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.8 30 reviews

Versace

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 30 reviews

Versace

Versace is a clear-headed sativa-dominant hybrid created by crossing Sour Diesel, OG Kush, and Granddaddy Purple. This trio of trichome-rich strains is combined to offer an array of effects that work off each other. Sour Diesel’s heady buzz acts a catalyst, adding a stimulating alertness to the luscious body effects and pleasant euphoria native to Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush, respectively. Enjoy this pungent flower to help curb depression and fatigue while elevating mood and muting mild physical pain. 

Effects

Show all

23 people reported 236 effects
Relaxed 69%
Happy 65%
Euphoric 52%
Focused 52%
Uplifted 52%
Depression 39%
Stress 34%
Fatigue 30%
Pain 30%
Headaches 26%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 8%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

30

write a review

Find Versace nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Versace nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Versace

Lineage

First strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Versace

Products with Versace

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Versace nearby.

Most popular in