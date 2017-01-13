- Herbal
- Peppery
- Pine
Violet Delight is an indica-dominant strain that delivers exactly what its name promises: a loud burst of floral flavor that can only be compared to the aroma of a violet. This strain isn’t overwhelmingly sedating for most consumers. Instead, you’ll likely find yourself in a clear, focused headspace conducive for meditation or introverted activities. For the extroverts, this hybrid offers a giggly, lighthearted mood that keeps you active and engaged in social settings.
