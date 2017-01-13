ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Violet Delight is an indica-dominant strain that delivers exactly what its name promises: a loud burst of floral flavor that can only be compared to the aroma of a violet. This strain isn’t overwhelmingly sedating for most consumers. Instead, you’ll likely find yourself in a clear, focused headspace conducive for meditation or introverted activities. For the extroverts, this hybrid offers a giggly, lighthearted mood that keeps you active and engaged in social settings.

Effects

Show all

58 people reported 362 effects
Relaxed 62%
Happy 58%
Uplifted 46%
Euphoric 44%
Talkative 20%
Stress 32%
Depression 31%
Pain 20%
Insomnia 15%
Lack of appetite 15%
Dry mouth 15%
Dry eyes 5%
Anxious 1%
Dizzy 1%
Headache 1%

Lineage

First strain parent
Shishkaberry
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Violet Delight

Valentine’s Day: Pair Your Sweetheart’s Bouquet With a Floral Cannabis Strain
Most popular in