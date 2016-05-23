Wellness OG is a sativa-dominant phenotype of OG Kush that took 1st place for hybrids at the 2015 SoCal Medical Cup. An extremely sticky strain with a thick coat of trichomes, Wellness OG carries a pungent piney aroma that tingles the senses. An immediate rush of cerebral activity kicks Wellness OG into gear, eventually turning into focus as the effects settle in. The result is a calming, relaxed body buzz that helps stress and pain drift away while stimulating the appetite.